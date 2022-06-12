ARTS AND CULTURE: Pianist to perform for Huntington church’s 150th anniversary

HUNTINGTON, W.V.a. — It is not often that The Tri-State has the chance to hear a world famous pianist and organist.

On Sunday, June 19, as a part First United Methodist Church of Huntington’s sesquicentennial celebrations, Dr. Johan Botes will be performing at 3 p.m. on the mighty Moller organ.

Through the years, Botes has performed concerts across three of continents-from Juneau and Tacoma and Interlochen, to Prague and Bulgaria, to the KwaZuluNatal Philharmonic in Durban and the University of Pretoria Symphony Orchestra, South Africa with many more stops in between.

Botes trained in piano and organ in his native South Africa, winning many awards and honors. Moving on to London, he earned a M.M. at the Guildhall in London and later a D.M.A. at the University of Texas, Austin.

Presently, Botes is associate professor of piano at Marshall University and organist at First United Methodist.

The concert is free and open to the public. The church is located at 1124 Fifth Ave. in Huntington.