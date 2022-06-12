Columbia Gas launches yard makeover contest

$5,000 grand prize offered

COLUMBUS — Columbia Gas of Ohio is launching the “Good Call. Great Yard. 811 Contest,” encouraging anyone throughout the Columbia Gas service area to submit a video or picture sharing why they could use some yard help for a chance to win big.

From June 1 – July 13, people can enter to win up to a $5,000 grand prize to put toward the yard of their dreams, with an additional five social media winners each receiving $100.

Columbia Gas is launching the contest to raise awareness of the importance of calling 811 before starting any project that involves digging. Before any home improvement project – big or small – make sure to call 811 at least two business days before you dig, and your local utilities will mark lines so you can dig safely.

Calling 811 is free, easy and the law and ensures your project is safe for you and your nearby neighbors.

“Knowing that summer is a time many like to relax and enjoy their outdoor space, we wanted to create an opportunity for our customers to elevate their yard for their comfort and style,” said Kara Arnold, Columbia Gas of Ohio public awareness program, said. “This contest also serves as a great reminder to call 811 at least two days prior to digging to have any utility lines marked in the yard. Calling 811 is free and easy, and we encourage all customers and individuals planning a yard project to do so.”

Individuals interested in participating should submit either a short video or an image sharing why they could use a yard makeover through the Columbia Gas of Ohio contest page, beginning June 1 and going until 5 p.m. on July 13.

Columbia Gas of Ohio will select one grand prize winner to receive a $5,000 e-gift card to Lowe’s.

Additionally, a social media winner will be selected each week to receive a $100 e-gift card to Lowe’s.

No purchase is necessary.

Those tackling home improvement projects that involve digging this summer can call 811 at any time, any day of the year, or alternatively can submit a ticket online to request utility markings.

If hiring outside help for a project, make sure the contractor calls 811 before starting the job.

The contest is part of the company’s continued efforts to keep customers and the community safe. For residents and anyone interested in learning more about natural gas safety, more information can be found at columbiagasohio.com/safety.