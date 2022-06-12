DeWine Petitions U.S. EPA to Remove E-15 Fuel Regulations

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine today sent a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan asking that the EPA permanently remove restrictions around the sale of 15 percent ethanol (E-15) fuel.

“E-15 offers Ohio consumers cleaner emissions, more fuel from renewable sources, and, perhaps most critically, a less expensive fuel option,” said DeWine. “By permanently removing unneeded summertime E-15 regulations, we can encourage more Ohio gas stations to offer E-15 and give Ohioans an option that provides real gas price relief.”

Earlier this year, the U.S. EPA issued an emergency waiver for 2022, allowing for the sale of E-15 during the summer months when environmental regulations typically prohibit its use. DeWine is requesting that the summer waiver become permanent beginning in the summer of 2023.