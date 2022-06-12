Work continues on new senior center

Work continues on the new Lawrence County Senior Center at the county fairgrounds, commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission.

“They’re getting ready to pour the footers,” he said. “Things are moving right along.”

He said work on the building should follow immediately.

The center, which had a groundbreaking in the spring, will replace the Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center, currently located in a modular unit at the Chesapeake Community Center. It is expected to open this fall.

The center came about as a result of $1 million allocated from the Ohio general Assembly at the request of Lawrence County officials.

Hayes said the seniors will be hosting a cookout on June 24 and that the commissioners would be hosting their weekly meeting from that event.

The Lawrence County Fair is scheduled for July 9-16 at the fairgrounds and commission president DeAnna Holliday said she will host her annual meeting there of female leaders.

She said that meeting would not be limited just to those involved in 4-H.

“If you know of any other ladies, we would like them to come,” she said.

In other business, the commission:

• Heard from assistant county administrator Katrina Keith, who reminded them that Impact Prevention’s Party in the Park event is set for June 21.

• Approved minutes of the June 2 commission meeting.

• Approved appropriations and transfers dated June 9, submitted by the county administrator.

• Approved and signed the fuel contract at the Lawrence County Airpark with PF Flyers, LLC., approved by the Lawrence County Prosecutor.

• Authorized County Engineer Patrick Leighty, to enter into an agreement with ODOT for PID 106508 U.S. 52/State Route 243 interchange project of behalf of Lawrence County.

• Met in executive session regarding personnel.