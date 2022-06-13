Walk to raise awareness of elder abuse

Event set for Wednesday, starting at courthouse

World Elder Abuse Prevention Day is Wednesday and local organizers in Lawrence County are planning an event to raise awareness of the issue and provide information on resources available.

A one-mile walk is set to start from the front steps of the Lawrence County Courthouse at 11 a.m., Missy Evans children, services administrator at the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services, who helms Adult Protective Services there, said.

Evans said the event is being organized with Adult Protective Services, the Area Agency on Aging, the Lawrence County Probate Court and ProMedica Home Health Service.

Evans said Judge Patricia Sanders, of the court, will have information on guardianship and other resources on hand for those seeking them.

“It will be a great opportunity for seniors to learn more,” she said.

Sanders said the event is open to the public, everyone is invited and hot dogs and chips will be served.