Excessive heat warning in effect until Thursday

The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, has issued an excessive heat watch for the Tri-State area through Thursday evening with dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 degrees possible.

The warning said that extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for sensitive populations and those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible through much of the work week. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe.

Email newsletter signup

Additionally, hazardous heat levels will be possible on Thursday.

The National Weather Service suggests that people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.