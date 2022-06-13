FOCUS: Oceans of possibilities

Briggs Lawrence County Public Library launches Kid Can for summer

It was packed house on Tuesday for the first meeting of the Kids Can….Club at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in Ironton.

This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities and all events are based on marine life, Sherri Pack, who helms the activities, said.

She said for the first week, children learned about coral reefs, then constructed one with clay and pipe cleaners.

Pack said she was pleased at the high turnout for the first week of the group, which uses art, crafts, games and more to allow children to learn and explore.

The group is open to children kindergarten through fifth grade and meets at the Ironton location at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Pack said the library’s other branches will also be offering their own times for Kids Can meetings throughout the summer. Check https://www.briggslibrary.com/calendar/month for a full schedule and locations.