Lawrence County Airpark receives nearly $83K in federal funds

Among more than $1.15M awarded to Appalachian Ohio

CHESAPEAKE — The Lawrence County Commission has been awarded $82,770 to support the Lawrence County Airpark, as part of seven grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration, totaling $1,154,297, to county governments and airport authorities in Appalachian Ohio.

The funds will be used to help make repairs to airports and their critical infrastructure.

The grant to Lawrence County will go toward rehabilitating the existing general aviation apron pavement and the existing taxiway A to maintain the structural integrity.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure that support travel and commerce in our state,” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in announcing the funding. Brown. “These investments will provide airports in Appalachian Ohio with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”

Other grants included:

• $98,640 grant to the Board of Commissioners of Ross County to support the Ross County Airport. The funding will acquire nine acres of land to enhance protection for the runway 5 approach.

• $88,200 grant to the Board of Commissioners of Ross County to support the Ross County Airport to rehabilitate existing runway to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement.

• $289,727 grant to the Pike County Commissioners to support the Pike County Airport. The funding will help to reconstruct the existing runway lighting system.

• $285,360 grant to the Monroe County Airport Authority & Monroe County Commissioners to construct and install edge drains to protect the runway pavement from deterioration.

• $135,000 grant to the City of New Philadelphia to support the Harry Clever Field Airport. The project will shift taxiway A from its current airfield location to 15 feet northeast.

• $174,600 grant to the Carroll County Commissioners & Carroll County Airport Authority. The project aims to rehabilitate the runway to maintain structural integrity, reconstruct the existing runway lighting system, install replacement runway identifier lights to make the airport more accessible, install precision approach path indicators, reconstruct the existing airport lighting vault, and reconstruct the airport’s rotating beacon.

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact. More information about the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program can be found at https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/overview.