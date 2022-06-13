U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Committee is rooted in partisanship

Jan. 6, 2021 was a dark, ugly day for our republic. Since then, there have been several legitimate investigations by the U.S. Senate and the Department of Justice. In addition, more than 850 men and women have been charged with crimes stemming from the violence at the Capitol building on that day. As I said then, and have said many times since, those who broke the law should be held accountable under the law for their actions.

But that’s not what Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 Committee is about. This sham committee has been about partisan politics from its inception. And now, Democrats see it as their last, best chance to distract the American people before November’s midterm elections. (…)

But after this show is over, Biden’s many self-created crises will still be there. Americans will still be paying $5 a gallon or more for gas. Crime will continue to surge in our big cities. Our southern border will remain wide open to drugs, human trafficking, illegal guns, gangs and terrorists. Big corporations will continue pushing their cancerous ‘ESG initiatives’ that are doing more to destroy our energy independence and silence our voices than big government could ever dream of. Young parents will still struggle to find baby formula. Groceries will remain increasingly unaffordable to many working Americans. (…)

Email newsletter signup

So, what do Washington political and media elites do five short months before an election that could greatly reduce their power and influence?

They collude and then distract. But no amount of political theater collaboratively broadcast by the major television networks will distract the American people from the growing hardships they are experiencing every day, and the absolute governing failure that now defines the Biden administration.

Bill Johnson is a Republican representing Ohio’s 6th Congressional District, which includes Lawrence County