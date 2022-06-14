ARTS AND CULTURE: Cream of the Crop seeks artwork for exhibition

PORTSOUTH — The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center is hosting the 2022 Cream of the Crop Exhibition this summer.

This juried exhibit is open to artists, 18 years and older, who reside within 85 miles of Portsmouth.

Artists and makers need to deliver artwork to the museum, during open hours, anytime from July 26 – Aug. 5. The fee is $25 for up to three pieces. All media are accepted, works need to be ready to hang or install and must be for sale.

The opening reception will be 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and is open to the public.

The museum offers a special Purchase Patron deal — those who pledge to purchase art prior to the opening, and can come in and see all of the art before the show is open to the public.

Prizes include $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place, $500 for third place, $200 Juror’s Choice Award, six honorable mentions of $50 each, and $500 Boneyfiddle Art Award, which is an endowed gift from the former Boneyfiddle Arts Center Cooperative. Visitors also choose a People’s Choice Award given at the exhibit closing.

For more information or to download the entry form, go to the museum website: www.somacc.com, or call the museum 740-354-5629.

This exhibition is made possible with grants from the Ohio Arts Council and the Scioto Foundation.