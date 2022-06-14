Bobby Williams

Bobby E. Williams, 84, of Crown City, died on June 10, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores Turley Williams.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Bro. Jimmy Sims and Meredith Turley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family requests no flowers please. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Huntington, WV, or Forest Glen Church in care of Dorothy Short 2729 Swan Creek Rd. Crown City, OH, 45623.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.