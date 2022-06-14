Brenda Frye

Brenda Kay Frye, 65, died on June 3, 2022, in Huntington, West Virginia.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 625 County Road 775 Proctorville, with visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to One Voice, Donations – One Voice Inc. (onevoicewv.org) for their community effort in combating substance abuse in the West Virginia area.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.