Helen Grubb

Aug. 5, 1925–June 14, 2022

Helen Joan Grubb fell asleep in the Lord in Lexington, Kentucky, on June 14, 2022, at the ripe old age of 96.

She is survived by four children, Candace Grubb, of Lexington, Kentucky Jeffrey Grubb, of Morehead, Kentucky Shawnee Allen, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Shannon Grubb, of Lebanon; by son-and daughters-in-law; and by eight grandchildren, Cheyenne Leavelle (nee Eicher), Micah Allen, Jon, Joseph, and Alan Grubb, and Noah, Hannah and Emma Grubb; and by five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfred Reese Grubb; beloved son, Ricky; parents, Edward and Katherine Hunter; and by nine brothers and sisters.

She was born in Oak Hill on Aug. 5, 1925, into a large farm family, and married her high school sweetheart on Christmas Day 1945.

They had all their children while living in Blackfork and they moved to Ironton in 1968.

They lived their past retirement, spending their final years together in Morehead, Kentucky.

Joan became an LPN in the early 1970s and worked in that capacity until retirement.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing, singing, church socials, and celebration of birthdays and holidays with her family.

After retirement, she volunteered often to care for the sick and to comfort the dying at their bedside.

She feared little and loved much.

She closed her years with her own patient endurance of dementia.

“Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.”

Visitation will be from 1–2 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, Ironton, followed by procession and graveside services at Bethel Cemetery at Cambria Road off State Route 93 south of Oak Hill.

