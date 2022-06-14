Jackie Callicoat

Jackie L. Callicoat, 76, of Willow Wood, died on June 9, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Esther Rose Callicoat.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Daryl Fowler and Pastor Mike Triplett officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Pleasant Old Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.