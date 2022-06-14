Judith Pierson

Judith Ann Pierson, 76, of Ironton, died on June 9, 2022.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Ohio Furnace Enterprise Baptist Church, 3132 Haverhill-Ohio Furnace Road, Ironton, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Pastor Danny Horner will officiate.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.