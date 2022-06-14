Judith Pierson
Published 10:38 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Judith Pierson
Judith Ann Pierson, 76, of Ironton, died on June 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Ohio Furnace Enterprise Baptist Church, 3132 Haverhill-Ohio Furnace Road, Ironton, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Pastor Danny Horner will officiate.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.
To offer the family condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.