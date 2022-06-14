Letter to the editor: Many made baseball reunion a sucess

The 1972 Ironton Fighting Tiger Ohio AA State Baseball Champions held their 50th anniversary over Memorial Day weekend.

It was Ironton High School’s first ever state championship. The anniversary week-end included an informal get together, a formal banquet, a float in the Ironton Memorial Day Parade, unveiling at 1972 State Baseball champion portrait in Tiger Alley, as well as Ironton Tiger shirts and hats for the players and coaches.

The anniversary reunion would not have been able to take without the generous donations of the following individuals and local businesses: Hurley Insurance, Allyn’s Jewelers, Preferred Fitness, Chris and Patti Gleichauf, T.J Parnell, Rick Boykin, Bob Bayert, Frances Roberts Barlow, Dr.Burton and Leona Dayne, Steve and Ann Harvey, Joe Geletka, Jim and Julle Payne, Jim Tordiff, Hal and Teri Spears, Gary Belcher, Patty Wade , Ray Restaurant, McCauley Furniture and Central Hardware and Furniture.

The 1972 Baseball Team Salutes You!

Jim Tordiff

Jim Payne

Coach Mike Burcham