South Point Police Department investigates catalytic converter thefts

SOUTH POINT — Police in the Village of South Point have been investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks, according police chief Chris Mahjer.

The problem in the village mirrors one nationally, as police across the country have reported such thefts on the rise. “It’s because the cost of salvage is way up,” Mahjer said. “We’re seeing this and things like copper.”

Mahjer said the department has also been investigating reports of vandalism. “It’s mostly spray painting,” he said of a rise in graffiti. “Just petty vandalism.”

Mahjer said he suspects teenagers are behind that problem and attributes it to schools being out for the summer. He said his department is stepping up patrols as a result of both issues.