A getaway on the water

Kountry Kayaks provides boating opportunities at Lake Vesuvius

PEDRO — Julie Mootz says that Lake Vesuvius, situated a few miles north of Ironton, is “a hidden gem” for not just out of town visitors, but for locals as well.

And it is at that location that she operates her business, which helps those visiting the lake to take advantage of the activities and opportunities there.

Mootz, of Kitts Hill, who previously worked as a teacher and a nurse, owns and operates Kountry Kayaks, based on the lake.

“My parents started it and I took it over,” Mootz said. “I’m in my third year.”

Kountry Kayaks offers a large fleet of boats to those going to the lake.

“We have 30 single kayaks, 12 double kayaks and two paddle boats,” Mootz said.

Mootz said her business allows for checkouts of the boats for the whole day and provides all customers may need, including snacks.

“We have paddles and a launch ramp,” she said. “And we have life vests for all ages.”

She said the kayaks are easy to use and will well serve both beginners and those with experience.

“They’re Jackson Riviera and really solid,” she said. “And they’re made in the USA.”

Mootz said her company will meet customers as they arrive and work with them until they leave, accommodating the inexperienced.

“We’re there, start to finish,” she said of the business, the only one of its kind on the lake.

She said they are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the peak summer months of June and July, and open Saturdays and Sundays in May, August and September.

“And we’re here on holidays — Memorial Day and July 4,” she said.

Mootz said all ages are welcome, as well as pets.

“You can bring your dog,” she said.

She said they deal with individuals and families, as well those in larger numbers.

“We accommodate groups,” she said.

She said when the summer is over, the company is still available to customers.

“We do gift cards for the next summer then,” she said.

In addition to boating activities, Mootz said Lake Vesuvius offers much to visitors, including a quiet spot away from cell phone traffic.

“There’s the boardwalk, where you can fish,” she said. “And there are trails around the entire lake. The rock ledge is such a place of peacefulness. It really is a surprise for people here.”

Mootz said that those interested in renting a boat can call or text 740-307-8045.

“It’s first come, first served,” she said.

More information on Kountry Kayaks can be found at https://www.facebook.com/kountrykayaksllc.