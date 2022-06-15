Eddie Pennington Jr.

Eddie R. Pennington Jr, 78, of South Point, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley Nursing Home in Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Pennington.

Services will be noon Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Bishop Gary L. Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Burlington 37 Cemetery, Burlington.

Visitation is one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.