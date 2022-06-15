John Allen

Feb. 25, 1969–June 14, 2022

John Edward Allen, 53, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his residence.

John was born Feb. 25, 1969, in Ironton, a son to the late John Andrew Allen and Linda Derifield Meeks.

John was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and proudly served in the United States Army. Loved spending time camping and being outdoors. Especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, James Allen.

Those left to remember and cherish his memory are two sons, Ryan A. Allen, of Tennessee, and J. “Aaron” Allen, of Ashland, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Miah K. Allen, Waylon G. Minnehan and Eliana O. Allen; brother, Lonnie Glenn Nixon, of Richmond, Kentucky; as well as other family and friends who will dearly miss him.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

