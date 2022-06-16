Busy Saturday set for downtown Ironton this weekend

Events scheduled for Farmers Market, riverfront

It will be a busy day in downtown Ironton this Saturday.

The Farmers Market runs from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. and will have fresh fruits, vegetables and homemade goods for sale at Market Square.

At 4 p.m., the BB Car Club will be at the Market Square with their monthly car show.

The splash park will be in full swing and the Shakery will be open all day with their tasty lineup.

And running all day will be the Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival, hosted by the Third and Center nonprofit group, which kicks off with a community yoga session at 10:30 a.m., followed a talent show at noon (entrants are encouraged to sign up at www.thirdandcenter.com), live music begins at 4 p.m. with Person2Person Jazz Ensemble, followed by Corduroy Brown, with the John Ingram Band closing down the night.

Brown is a poppy, rock performer from Huntington, West Virginia. His band emerged out of the pandemic as a group of old friends who just wanted to make music together and feel better about life in a time of uncertainty. Their debut album “Let Me Know” is full of Huntington favorites such as Massing and the Jewel City Barber, along the side of rising star Arlo McKinley from Cincinnati.

John Inghram Band is a Charleston, West Virginia-based act with a lead that has certainly paid his dues holding down the rhythm section for some very notable acts. Over the years, Inghram has padded his resume by playing with bands like Fletcher’s Grove, Bob Thompson Unit, Todd Burge Trio, Johnny Staats and the Delivery Boys, SlugFest, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and more. Behind the scenes he works with Mountain Stage Radio Show, Live on the Levee and West Virginia Music Hall of Fame to help keep those organizations in rhythm. Inghram recently recorded his first self-titled album as a solo artist.