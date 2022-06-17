County ranked second in state for new COVID-19 cases

81 new cases reported from June 3-9

Lawrence County is ranked second in the state for new cases of COVID-19, according to figures released Friday by Ohio Department of Health.

ODH reported 81 new cases of the virus in the week of June 3-9, along with four hospitalizations.

The number was about the same as the prior two weeks. From May 27-June 2, 77 new cases of the virus were reported, along with one hospitalization, while 87 new cases of the virus were reported from May 20-26, along with two hospitalizations.

Lawrence County was ranked second in the state for new cases from May 27-June 2 and 10th in the state from May 20-26.

There have been 18,540 cases of the virus, 980 hospitalizations and 258 deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began in spring 2020.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 44 percent of the population in Lawrence County is fully vaccinated. Using the CDC’s numbers, 53.3 percent is fully vaccinated. The difference in the numbers is due to those who may have been vaccinated out of state. Those providers are not required to report their numbers to the state health department, but they are reported to the CDC by a resident’s zip code.

The county health department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics, providing initial doses and booster shots. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies. For more information, call 740-532-3962.