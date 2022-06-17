Free fishing at state parks this weekend

Staff report

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural resoures has announced that all Ohioans can fish free and without a license today and Sunday.

All size and bag limits still apply during these two days.

Normally, fishers over the age of 15 are required to buy a license.

The Wayne National Forest has over 130 lakes and ponds to fish in, as well as many miles of fishable streams.

For more information about fishing in Ohio, go to https://ohiodnr.gov/buy-and-apply/hunting-fishing-boating/fishing-resources/fishing-regulations.