Joshua Massie

April 6, 1980–June 15, 2022

Joshua Wayne Massie, 42, of Pine Grove, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on June 15, 2022.

He was born on April 6, 1980 in Ironton.

He was a 1999 graduate of Rock Hill High School.

Survivors include his mother, Robin Bryant; father, Darell (Pedro) Massie; brother, Justin Gullett; sisters, JoAnna (Mark) Russell, Cayela (Brian) Williams, Candace Massie and Cheyanna (John) Shoemaker; grandparents, Wayne and Carol Jean Bryant; aunts and uncles, Angela (Dwight) Therrien, Kristie (Bob) Johnson, Rock (Sharon) Massie, Chuck Massie, Justin Massie Johnny (Sandra) Massie, Jimmy (Peggy) Massie, George (Patty) Massie, Dave Massie and Ruth Dunkan; great-grandparents Joseph (Florence) Bryant; uncle, Joseph Wayne Bryant; special cousins/brothers, Casey Roach and Jesse Roach; as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Andrew Massie; and grandparents, Charles and Maxine Massie.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.

Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Russell Sr. officiating. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery.