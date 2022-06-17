Letter to the editor: Children’s efforts deserve support

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 17, 2022

By Letters to the Editor

Recognizing our children’s efforts in Ironton is one of the greatest things we as leaders and adults can do to reward their positive efforts for a prosperous future.

Recently as I drove up Seventh Street, at the intersection of Spruce, I saw a couple of kids setting up a Slushie stand on the corner there.

They are there most every day and slowly gaining attention from the public, myself included.

Of course, I bought one and donated other money to their efforts. So, on Sunday, I made them an advertisement sign from a piece of cardboard to use.

I applaud their efforts and vigor and thought I would bring it to The Tribune’s attention.

Tom Fuller
Ironton

