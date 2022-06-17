Letter to the editor: Children’s efforts deserve support

Recognizing our children’s efforts in Ironton is one of the greatest things we as leaders and adults can do to reward their positive efforts for a prosperous future.

Recently as I drove up Seventh Street, at the intersection of Spruce, I saw a couple of kids setting up a Slushie stand on the corner there.

They are there most every day and slowly gaining attention from the public, myself included.

Of course, I bought one and donated other money to their efforts. So, on Sunday, I made them an advertisement sign from a piece of cardboard to use.

I applaud their efforts and vigor and thought I would bring it to The Tribune’s attention.

Tom Fuller

Ironton