Tuesday Summer Concert series returns

Render the Hearts to perform next week

The Ironton Tuesday Summer Concert Series has kicked off its 10th year at the Farmers Market Square and has announced the next two June concerts with local favorites.

On June 21, Render the Hearts will perform and Rob McNurlin will perform on June 28.

The free two-hour outdoor concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a chair and the kids as it is a family-friendly event.

Render the Hearts is a Contemporary Christian band from Huntington, West Virginia.

The band takes its name from Isaiah 6. Verse 10 — “Render the hearts of this people insensitive, their ears dull, and their eyes dim, otherwise they might see with their eyes, hear with their ears, understand with their hearts, and return and be healed.” The verses mean that the people should prepared themselves for new growth.

The band describes their music as pop music with melodic guitar and keyboard/synth lines, smooth vocal harmonies and burning harmonica riffs.

Members include lead singer Mike Cochran, drummer Joe Crowe, Shane Stevens, Zane Fleming and Raice Stevens.

The band formed in 2012 when Crowe and Cochran met while part of Marshall University’s drum line. They were playing in other bands but decided to form a new band after those bands broke up.

The band has played numerous gigs at churches, youth camps and other places to spread the word and have said their goal “is not to become rock stars, but to help make Jesus famous.”

Traditional and Americana country artist McNurlin splits his time between Greenup County where his family lives and Nashville, where he hangs out with country stars like Marty Stuart and John Carter Cash. He has been performing for three decades and remains a popular draw on the concert circuit.

The band schedule for July and August will be announced soon.

The concerts are sponsored by Glockner Dealerships, Phillips Funeral Home, The Ironton Shake Shoppe, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Little Caesars Pizza, Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Ironton Holiday Inn and Suites, Marriott TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance, Appalachian Mechanical, ServPro of Scioto and West Lawrence Counties.