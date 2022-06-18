Property transfers 6-18-2022

• Paul E. Hart, Beverly A. Hart and Paul N. Hart to Judah Apostolic Church, South Point, $135,000

• Estate of Freddie Penwell to Tyler Bruce, Pedro, $18,000

• Columbine June Bruce to Travis Carey, Ironton, $30,000

• Larry L. Wilson and Alissa N. Wilson to SKYOX LLC, Ironton, $52,667

• Zachary Drew Christensen to David Michael Shute and Julie Marie Shute, South Point, $25,000

• David Adkins to Jeffrey A. Fraser and Luann M. Fraser, Lawrence, $140,000

• Charles E. McCormick and Lois J. McCormick to Suvhanna Marie Willis, South Point, $89,900

• Michael E. Jackson and Kelli D. Jackson to Holly Clevenger and Denise Fly, Proctorville, $178,000

• Eddie Ray Meade and Kathy Jo Meade to Corey Damron and Jessica Damron, Scottown, $115,000

• Virnus Samuel Brafford IV to Christopher Fields, South Point, $127,000

• Hai Duc Nguyen and Hoa Nguyen to Zachary Scott Adkins and Elizabeth N. Carroll, Proctorville, $280,000

• Kentucky Heart Institute, Inc., FKA Kentucky Heart & Vascular Physicians, Inc. to Roma Marie McKenzie, Ironton, $20,000

• Terry McKinney to Douglas Michael Crager, South Point, $30,000

• Hutch and Son Partnership to Proctorville Land Group, LLC, Proctorville, $125,000

• Mark Click and Andrea Click to George Michael Daniel and Carla Jo Daniel, Willow Wood, $7,000

• Gary R. Hanshaw and Amy M. Hanshaw to Tucker A. Sparling, Kitts Hill, $123,500

• Linda Lou Preston to JLC Holdings Limited, Proctorville, $190,000

• Linda Lou Preston to JLC Holdings Limited, Chesapeake, $20,000

• Brittany R. Rice to Tracy Bunch, Proctorville, $140,581

• David B. Gillilan and S. Jean Gillilan to Joseph DeLapa II, Destiny DeLapa and Sandra DeLapa, Proctorville, $295,000

• Dennis, Karen, Shawn Patrick and Christopher Lee Dickess to Jordan Hannan, Ironton, $85,000

• David E. Barne, Executor of Estate of Joyce W. Barne to Joshua Suiter and Amanda Suiter, Proctorville, $157,000

• Jaime L. Keeney and Thomas E. Keeney to Robert Ward and Kennon Clarkson, Proctorville, $425,000

• Donald Scot Grimm to Frank J. Caldwell and Mary A. Caldwell, Proctorville, $210,000

• Kelli Jo Sharp to Melodee Thacker, Iornton, $145,000

• Catherine C. Wagner and Travis W. Wagner to Lauren Kristine and Alan Joseph Beam, $138,500

• Shauna Baird to Jeffrey Donald Durban and Donna Marie Durban, South Point, $63,500

• Mary Ann DePriest AKA Mary A. DePriest by PSO to MidFirst Bank, Iornton, $52,000

• Michael B. Smith and Lindsey L. Smith to Matthew Scott Lusher and Margaret Martin, Chesapeake, $260,000

• Brian Carrico and Jessica Carrico to Daniel D. Huron and Deborah D. Huron, Union, $40,000

• Allison Nelson and Andrew Brennan Nelson to Paula Jo Roberts, Chesapeake, $189,000

• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to LJO Global LLC, Ironton, $25,000

• Heather Meyers to Thomas J. Johnson, Ironton, $40,000

• Janet L. Hieronimus to Tim Eubanks and Julie Eubanks, life estate and Tyson L. Lewis, remainder interest, Ironton, $53,500

• Mark Edward Duncan and Jamie Duncan to Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, South Point, $106,000

• David Jason Development LLC to Robert K. Black and Brittany A. Black, South Point, $160,000

• James H. Gooch and Gloria J. Gooch to Benjamin Coleman III and Sara Coleman, South Point, $282,000

• Benjamin Coleman III and Sara Coleman FKA Sara Chapman to James H. Gooch, Gloria J. Gooch and Kimberly J. Jones, South Point, $180,000

• Deborah B. Meehan and Rebecca J. Nenni to Ronen Nissimov and Natalia Nissimov, Pedro, $83,245

• James Michael and Kathryn P. King and Jeffrey Lee King to Thomas E. Hosey, Chesapeake, $7,500

• Michael Lee Young to Pamela Grimmett, Proctorville, $30,000

• William Mann and Debra Mann to Blaine McCreery, Scottown, $21,000

• Casey W. Baker, Adm. Of Estate of Linda L. Taylor to Samantha Ward, Proctorville, $18,000

• Samantha Ward and William B. Ward to Randall Jennings Montgomery, Proctorville, $28,000

• Charles Larry Christian to Paula Thornburgh, Union, $36,560

• Mark William Grimm to Danny J. and Susan N. Laney, Elizabeth, $6,000

