Moore, Johnson get big wins at 45th annual Run By The River

By TIM GEARHART

For The Ironton Tribune

RUSSELL, Ky. — Ashland’s Mandy Moore made double history Saturday when she won the 45th annual Kiwanis Run By The River’s 10K race.

Not only was that the first time a woman has won the overall event, she set a new time record as well.

Moore, 54, ran the 6.1 mile course in 41:25.27, besting the previous record time of 41:33 set in 2010 by Brooklyn Bowen.

Neil Johnson, 46, of Pedro, Ohio, won the men’s division with a time of 43:14.28. The best men’s time since 2004 was a 31:53 set in 2007 by Jason Pyles.

The runners up in the 10K events were Jared Flowers, 19, of South Shore, Ky. in the men’s division and Martha Whittaker, 23, of Lexington, Ky. in the women’s division.

Run By The River is a 5K and 10K competitive road race sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. and it marked the first time since 2019 that the race was live and in person. The races in 2020 and 2021 were virtual races due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The races attracted 60 participants with 27 finishing the 5K run, 27 the 10K run and 5 walkers. There was another runner who chose to do a virtual run. The runners ranged in age from 7 to 81.

The youngest runner was Zander Fannin, 7, of Lowmansville, Ky., who ran the 5K in 45:01.93.

The oldest runner was James Barker, 81, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, who completed the 5K in 35:10.48 and took home the first place medal in his age group (80 and over).

The 5K winners were Greg Lands, 57, of Lucasville, Ohio, with a time of 21:41.79 in the men’s division, and Isabella Candee, 14, of Johnson City, Tenn., who clocked in at 25:55.29.

The runners up in the 5K were Randall Watts, 67, of Garner, Ky., with a time of 22:23.18, and Christina Candee, 44, of Johnson City, Tenn. At 26:18.10.

Run By The River is the major fund raising effort for the East Greenup Kiwanis Club, which allows it to provide a scholarship each year for a senior member of the Kiwanis-sponsored Key Clubs at Russell and Raceland-Worthington High School. The club also supports many other youth oriented projects including the summer reading program at the Greenup County Library, Shop with a Cop at Christmas and food baskets for at least 50 families at Thanksgiving.

Sponsors for this year’s race were Giovanni’s Pizza, Flatwoods; Charles M. Rhodes, MD; Ashland Credit Union, James T. Brom, OD; Tres Hermanos Nunez; General Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.; First & Peoples Bank and Trust Co.; Members Choice Credit Union; City National Bank; Bob Meenach Insurance; Greenup Beacon; East Park; Great Lakes Minerals; Kings Daughters Medical Center; Carman Funeral Home and Bobby Hall.

2022 Kiwanis Run By The River

Complete Results

5K Race

1. Greg Lands, 57, Lucasville, Ohio 21:41.79; 2. Randall Watts, 67, Garner, Ky. 22:23.18; 3. Lanny Fraley, 72, Ashland, Ky. 23:13.15; 4. Ron Simpson, 69, Russell, Ky. 24:30.58; 5. Jayson Smith, 15, Kitts Hill, Ohio 27:47.63; 6. Craig Lands, 23, Lucasville, Ohio 24:49.52; 7. Isabella Candee, 14, Johnson City, Tenn. 25:55.29; 8. Scott Hill, 51, Wurtland, Ky. 25:57.23; 9. Christina Candee, 44, Johnson City, Tenn. 26:18.10; 10. Kevin Candee, 66, Johnson City, Tenn. 29:15.94.

11. Dylan Lane, 8, Catlettsburg, Ky. 29:19.96; 12. Jim Layne, 61, Catlettsburg, Ky. 29:25.71; 13. Zachary Fannin, 14, Lowmansville, Ky 29:47.33; 15. Perry Renick, 62, Kenova, W.Va. 31:51.49; 16. Jack Schrader, 74, Ashland, Ky. 31:56.59; 17. Charles Smith, 52, Kitts Hill, Ohio 32:30.61; 18. Russ Rucker, 65, Ironton, Ohio 32:40.08; 19. Ambrose Wilson, 71, Midway, Ky. 33:44.40; 20. Courtney Sammons, 28, Worthington, Ky. 34:37.73.

21. James Barker, 81, Kitts Hill, Ohio 35:10.48; 22. Robert A. Johnson, 75, Maysville, Ky. 43:11.96; 23. Kimberly Fannin, 34, Louisa, Ky. 45:01.21; 24. Zander Fannin, 7, Lowmansville, Ky. 45:01.93; 25. Charity Fannin, 37, Lowmansville, Ky. 45:14.84; 26. Betty Colegrove, 60, Greenup, Ky. 46:11.88; 27. Emily Ann Masters, 14, Russell, Ky. 50:58.31.

10K Race

1. Missy Moore, 54, Ashland, Ky. 41:25.27; 2. Neil Johnson, 46, Pedro, Ohio 43:14.23; 3. Jared Flowers, 19, South Shore, Ky. 43:58.04; 4. David Rann, 67, Ironton, Ohio 46:07.02; 5. Alvin Bramblett, 53, Stout, Ohio 46:29.55; 6. Martha Whitaker, 33, Lexington, Ky. 47:36.07; 7. Pat Hamilton, 30, South Shore, Ky. 50:57.75; 8. Hunter Masters, 17, Russell, Ky. 51:56.27; 9. Dylan Ball, 28, Greenup, Ky. 55:44.72; 10. Luke Bonzo, 29, Flatwoods, Ky. 56:26.11.

11. Joanna Gannon, 51, Ironton, Ohio 56:21.23; 12. Debbie Biddle, 63, Cynthiana, Ky. 58:04.99; 13. Pacheco Bravo Nester, 31, Worthington, Ky. 58:20.00; 14. Julie Crum, 43, Ashland, Ky. 58:24.21; 15. Susan Williams, 65, Russell, Ky. 1:00:05.91; 16. Joseph Caldwell, 48, Ashland, Ky. 1:00:17.15; 17. Susan Franz, 65, McArthur, Ohio 1:00:21.86; 18. Amy Kline, 43, Pedro, Ohio 1:00:46,26; 19. Mark Tackett, 49, Ashland, Ky. 1:05:36.62; 20. John Leistner, 66, Ashland, Ky. 1:05:57.19.

21. D’Artagnan Coots, 45, Barboursville, W.Va. 1:05:58.07; 22. Sarah Smith, 43, Russell, Ky. 1:08:31.25; 23. Matt Smith, 43, Russell, Ky. 1:08:31.37; 24. David Maynard, 65, Portsmouth, Ohio 1:12:28.71; 25. Matt Perdue, 37, Catlettsburg, Ky. 1:12:28.71; 26. Nate Rice, 38, Ashland, Ky. 1:24:12.65; 27. Tim Provaznik, 63, Huntington, W.Va. 1:31:27.11.

5K Walkers

1. Tom Clay, 60, Flatwoods, Ky. 49:10.35; 2. Shanna Hunt, 40, South Shore, Ky. 50:12.76; 3. Katherine Adkins, 26, Worthington, Ky. 51:15.51; 4. Sara Kate Hostetter, 43, Russell, Ky. 51:17.33; 5. Zenaida Smith, 54, Flatwoods, Ky. 54:33.72.