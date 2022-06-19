ODOT road report

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 93 Culvert Replacement – Work is set to begin on June 27 to replace a culvert along State Route 93 between Sand Hollow Road and South Buckhorn-Superio Road. State Route 93 will be closed three days. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 522 to U.S. 52 to State Route 140. Estimated completion: June 29 by 3:30 p.m.

• State Route 141 Culvert Replacements – Work has begun to replace five culverts between Aarons Creek Road and Coffee Tea Road. State Route 141 will be closed for ten days for this construction. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 775 to State Route 141. Estimated completion: Thursday by 3:30 p.m.

• State Route 7 Slide Repair – Work has begun on a slide repair project along State Route 7 between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road. State Route 7 northbound will be reduced to one lane. State Route 7 southbound will be unaffected. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route775 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a project to resurface State Route 775 between State Route 217 and Arabia Greasy Ridge Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., and traffic will be maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 7 Landslide Repair – Work has begun on a slide repair project between Tallow Ridge Road and Big Branch Road. Traffic on State Route 7 northbound will be maintained in one lane throughout construction. Traffic on State Route 7 southbound will be unaffected. Estimated completion: Summer.

• U.S. 52 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the Solida Road interchange and Delta Lane as of March 21. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction.

The project will also perform bridge maintenance and repairs along this section of U.S. 52. Estimated completion: Fall.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.