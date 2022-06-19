Plans made for marker at Superior site (WITH GALLERY)

Historical Society seeks legal advice from commission

The Lawrence County Historical Society is seeking help from the county in placing a marker at a site near Pedro. Nicole Cox, a trustee with the group, spoke at the county commission’s meeting on Tuesday about their efforts to preserve the history of the former Village of Superior. Superior was built and sustained by the Superior Portland Cement factory, later known as Marquette Cement, officially dedicated on April 17, 1950.

Cox said that the former village is accessible via an ATV trail and that foundations of houses and railroad remnants can be seen at the site. Cox said the Historical Society has successfully raised the $4,000 needed to put in a marker on the site. The next step, she said, would be to get permission from the property owner, which she said “is usually easy,” however, the ownership of the site is uncertain.

Cox said the majority of the area is owned by the county, however, there is still one person residing in the vicinity. She said the group was approaching the commission to ask for a legal opinion.

Commission president DeAnna Holliday said they would refer the matter to County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson’s office.

Cox said they want to preserve the history of Superior for future generations, as well as visitors. “Unless you grew up there, a lot of people don’t know about it,” she said.

“We would love to support this effort,” Holliday said of the Historical Society’s plans for more markers around the county.

She also recommended that Cox reach out to Marty Conley, of the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau, who she said is planning to erect markers at sites as well and suggested they collaborate.

“We think it could be part of a tourism attraction,” Holliday said.

In other business, the commission:

• Heard from Katrina Keith, assistant county administrator, who reminded the public of the Party in the Park events.

The first is set for Etna Street Park in Ironton, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Others scheduled are Ninth Street Park on June 28, South Point’s village park on July 19, Paul Porter Park in Coal grove on July 26 and the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township on Aug. 2.

• Approved minutes of their June 9 meeting, as corrected.

• Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation district: Renewal – 2022-785 Quinn Land Development Co. LLC- Filing & grading and residential structure projects located on Lot 18, Lot 23, Lot 24 and Lot 34 located on Twp. Rd. 1540; 2022-786 – Lance A. Humphrey-Residential repair/construction project located at 13762 State Route 141.

• Approved appropriations and transfers dated June 14, submitted by the county administrator.

• Approved an appropriation in the amount of $100,000.00 into L03-12F-009-000.

• Received and filed the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services and Lawrence County Social Services report, submitted by Jamie Murphy, director, and Missy Evans, Social Services Children’s Services administrator.

• Received and filed the EMS monthly report for May 2022.

• Received and filed the Union Rome Sewer monthly report for May.

• Approved and signed the subgrant agreement amendment for program year 2022-2023 submitted by Jewel Hackworth, WRDC.

• Received and referred the liquor permit from Bennington Properties LLC to the Elizabeth Township Trustees.

• Received and referred the liquor permit from Dolgen Midwest LLC to the Elizabeth Township Trustees.

• Proclaimed June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Lawrence County.

• Approved and signed the resolution authorizing the submission of the Lawrence County FY 2022 CDBG Critical Infrastructure Program Grant, requested by Michelle Throckmorton, community development director.