DeWine announces free online parenting program to families

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced a partnership with the Governor’s Children’s Initiative, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), and the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund to bring free parent education materials to Ohio families. Providing this program aligns with the Governor’s Children Services Transformation Advisory Council’s recommendation to “invest in services, training, and supports for parents.”

“Triple P’s positive approach will help build parenting skills, while providing needed resources and to help parents promote their children’s resiliency and build stronger families,” said Governor DeWine.

The Triple P program is available to all families in Ohio and is provided through a $3 million investment by The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund and ODJFS.

“Triple P’s online parenting support has been shown to build emotional resilience, problem-solving skills, and healthy self-esteem in the children whose parents and caregivers complete the modules,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. “We are making this investment in our future because we believe that strong families develop strong children who turn in to strong adults.”

Visit www.triplep-parenting.com/oh-en/triple-p/ to sign up for the program.