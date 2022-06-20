Russell RR Days set for next weekend

RUSSELL, Ky. — The City of Russell is gearing up for a family-friendly weekend of events, starting next Friday.

The annual Railroad Days will take place downtown from June 24-25 and feature food and craft vendors, as well as a number of entertainment acts.

Music acts will perform on Ferry Street, while Bellefonte Street will be reserved as a family area and feature inflatable, face painting and shows from the Cincinnati Circus, whose fire performers and aerialists will do three shows on Friday evening and three on Saturday. The circus will be bringing their 80-foot high “wheel of death,” a giant, revolving metal construct from which the aerialists will do stunts.

Also for families, Honey Hill Farm Petting Zoo is bringing their animals the event on Saturday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Children can get a hands-on farming experience and meet chickens, ducks, rabbits, sheep, alpacas and more.

Borders Sporting Goods will host an Archery Fun Shoot Out on Saturday, from 1-5 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy the Archery course, which is free of charge. Experienced archers are encouraged to bring their traditional and compound bows and arrows with practice tips. Crossbows are not permitted. Archers will shoot targets at distances, matched with their skill level. Lots of prizes and the grand prize is a PSE Evolve 28 bow.

Schedule of entertainment for Ferry Street:

FRIDAY

Country/Bluegrass Night

• 4 p.m. – Ned Crisp and Bottomline Band (Bluegrass)

• 5 p.m. – Terry Hall (Country)

• 7 p.m. – Hammertowne (Bluegrass)

• 8:30 p.m. – Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends (Country)

SATURDAY

• Noon – Casey Hensley

• 1 p.m. – Jonathan Cox

• 2 p.m. – The Sugarbeats

• 3 p.m. – Clifton Ross

• 4 p.m. – Larry Pancake

• 5 p.m. – Shelby Lore HEADLINER

• 7 p.m. – Emmy Davis with Full Band

• 8:30 p.m. – Holly Forbes with Full Band