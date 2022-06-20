School news

Chapman, Clark, Hentry named to Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — The following students were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for spring 2022.

• Emily Chapman, of Proctorville.

• Elijah Clark, of Kitts Hill.

Email newsletter signup

• McKenzie Henry, of Oak Hill.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Marshall named to Dean’s List for Spring 2022

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University student Alexandria Marshall, of Proctorville, majoring in Early Child Education, was named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for spring 2022.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Miller named to Harding University Dean’s List

SEARCY, Ark. — Andrew Miller, a senior studying exercise science, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.

To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.