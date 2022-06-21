Betty Euton

Dec. 16, 1939–June 17, 2022

Betty Euton, 82, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Portsmouth native was born Dec. 16, 1939, the daughter of the late Leo and Edna Mershon.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John H. Euton.

Betty was a 1957 graduate of McDermott High School and was a member of the First Church of Nazarene.

While John was in the Air Force, Betty and John were stationed in Hampton, Virginia where all three children were born.

After spending thre years stationed in the Bermuda Islands, they returned to Ohio.They lived in Portsmouth, Chillicothe, Whitehall, Columbus and Delaware.

They moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where both attended and received degrees from the Nazarene Bible College. John then went on to become a Nazarene minister and Betty served as secretary for the church.

Their ministry took them to churches in Urichsville, Coal Grove, Wurtland, Kentucky, and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

While in Tennessee, Betty worked as secretary to the coaches at Treveca Nazarene College and eventually retired from the VA hospital in Murfreesboro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jimmy Gore; and two brothers, Woody and Paul Mershon.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Connie Colvin, of Ironton and Kathy Gore, of Kitts Hill; a son, Kevin (Teresa) Euton, of Kitts Hill; a brother, Charles (Mary) Mershon; grandchildren, Jeff Holton, Tabatha Colvin, JD (Sara) Gore, Heather Roth, AJ (Kristen) Euton, and Josh (April) Euton; step-grandson, James (Kathryn) Russell; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors Scott Hill and Lloyd Baldridge officiating. Burial will follow in Mershon Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday noon until the time of the service.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net