Child Welfare Club installs officers

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Child Welfare Club of Ironton recently held their installation ceremony for incoming officers. A luncheon meeting for the event was held at The Jockey Club in Ashland, Kentucky. Officers for the 2022-2023 club year are, from left to right, Jane Davis, corresponding secretary; Debbie Kitchen, press reporter; Ann Wise, vice president; Janice Heaberlin, recording secretary; Jackie Null, treasurer; Claris Dufore, parliamentarian; and Jane Morris, president. (Submitted photo)

The Child Welfare Club of Ironton recently held their installation ceremony for incoming officers.

