Darrell G. Church Jr.

Darrell G. Church Jr., 53, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Services will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.