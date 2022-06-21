Jeri Fields: Apply for Social Security benefits online

Did you know, you can do much of your business online with Social Security? This means no need to call or visit a local Social Security office.

You can take your time completing our online applications and even save your progress to return to later.

You can apply online for:

• Retirement or Spouse’s Benefits – You can apply up to four months before you want your retirement benefits to start. You must be at least age 62 for the entire month to be eligible to receive benefits. If you were born on the first or second day of the month, you meet this requirement in the month of your 62nd birthday. If you were born on any other day of the month, you do not meet this requirement until the following month.

When you’re ready, apply at www.ssa.gov/retireonline.

• Medicare – Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people age 65 or older, some people younger than 65 who have disabilities, and people with end-stage renal disease. If you are not already receiving Social Security benefits, and are not working, you should apply for Medicare three months before turning age 65 at www.ssa.gov/medicare.

• Extra Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Costs – Some people with limited resources and income may be able to get Extra Help paying their monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription co-payments related to a Medicare prescription drug plan. People who need assistance with the cost of medications can apply for Extra Help at www.ssa.gov/i1020.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.