Zayla Boggess

Zayla Eileen Boggess, 9, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her mother, Vernena Russell.

Vistiation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.