Jonathan Blake

Jonathan Paul Blake, 37, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died on Monday June 20, 2022.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.