Vada Greene

Vada Walters Greene, 97, of Ironton, formerly of Franklin Furnace, died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Close to Home, Ironton.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Clapboard Cemetery, Intersection of State Route 522 and Big Pete Road, Franklin Furnace, with her son, Rev. Charles Greene officiating.

Email newsletter signup

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Greene family with arrangements.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.