Car club hosts monthly cruise-in (WITH GALLERY)

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

Events will run through October

The Tri-State was busy with activity over the weekend, with events taking place throughout Ironton, Ashland and Huntington.

And one of those that drew a significant crowd to the Ironton Farmers Market was the monthly cruise-in event from BB’s Car Club. The event takes place on the third Saturday of each month and will run through October, Brian Heinz, with the club, said. Each month has a different theme and Heinz said this month’s theme was a beach party.

Heinz said the club has members from all over the Tri-State. “You don’t even have to have a car to be a member,” he said. He said money raised from the events goes into a fund to help children in need during the Christmas season.

A steady crowd turned out Saturday and enjoyed the vehicles, which came from all decades while a DJ provided music.

The event ran for about five hours and Heinz said there were more than 150 cars there for this month.

