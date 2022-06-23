David Blackwell

May 17, 1958–June 17, 2022

David Blackwell, 64, formerly of Ironton, passed away at his home on June 17, 2022.

He was born May 17, 1958 to the late Donald and Dorothy Blackwell.

He was an U.S. Army veteran and a retired truck driver.

He was the widower of Stephanie Kizzee.

He was also preceded by son-in-law Michael McMahon.

He is survived by daughter, Jessica McMahon; son, Ryan Blackwell; and grandchildren, Brandon Blackwell, Emily Blackwell, Mathew Blackwell, Luke Blackwell, Brody Blackwell, Mikenzie McMahon and Brennan McMahon.

Graveside services were held Tuesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup County, Kentucky and Post 8850 performed military rites.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.