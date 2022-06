Ronald Lee Remy Sr.

Ronald Lee Remy Sr., of Ironton, died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral service will be noon Monday, June 27, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating.

He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Doris, in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

To offer condolences to the Remy family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.