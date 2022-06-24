Howard Clark Jr.

Howard Lester Clark Jr., 79, of South Point, died onTuesday, June 21, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Schwab Clark.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kyle Burchett officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, July 1, from noon until the time of the service.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.