Olive Garden coming to Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Town Center will welcome Olive Garden to its line-up of more than 75 retail, dining and entertainment options.

“Ashland Town Center is excited to further diversify and expand our dining roster with Olive Garden,” said Vicki Ramey, general manager at Ashland Town Center. “We strive to meet shopper demand by providing dynamic national and local brands and retail concepts, as well as family-friendly dining and entertainment options all within our town center.”

Olive Garden is an iconic brand known for its Italian food and has more than 860 restaurants across the country.

“Our area is constantly growing and evolving. We are so thrilled to be a part of this by offering new and exciting options for our Ashland community,” said Ramey.

For more information, call 606-324-1100 or visit ashlandtowncenter.com.