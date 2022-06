Thurman Whitted Jr.

Thurman “JR” Whitted Jr., 67, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date at Alspach-Gearheart, Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford, Ohio.

Email newsletter signup

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with local arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.