Impact Prevention has Party in the Park for kids (WITH GALLERY)

There were sounds of lions roaring and sirens. Kids were running madly about.

It wasn’t the scene of some scary film… it was just a bunch of kids having fun at Etna Street Park in Ironton on Tuesday.

The lion roars were a part of some exercises to get kids stretching and moving led by Rachel Fraley, the extension agent for The Ohio State University

And as for the sirens, well, who wouldn’t play with the sirens of a sheriff’s car if they were allowed to.

And it was a large turnout of kids at the park.

Eddie Neal, the public information officer for Impact Prevention, said there were well over 100 kids in the park. He said they partnered with Ironton Elementary School’s summer school and Impact’s YEA afterschool program’s summer camp.

“It is an awesome turnout,” he said. “It’s a beautiful day today.”

The kids were there for Kona Ice, Impact Church handing out popcorn, pizza paid for by Ironton aLive, ambulances from KDMC and Lawrence County EMS, a Lawrence County Sheriff’s cruiser and a big firetruck from the Ironton Fire Department, and lots of activities done by volunteers including dancing, yoga, basketball, a giant parachute, chalk drawing and even a little tree climbing.

“The focus is on positive mental health,” Neal said. “So, one of the greatest things for positive mental health promotion is getting outside, enjoying the sunshine and connecting with others. That is what this is all about — community connectiveness, using our parks, coming together as a community to be a bright light for our kids.”

Walking around the park was Woodsy Owl from the Ironton Ranger Station and Ironton majorettes dressed up as Disney princesses.

The Party in the Park used to be Parks aLive, part of the Ironton aLive programs, but that merged with Impact Prevention’s event. The event was also supported by the Lawrence County Commissioners.

Impact Prevention will be having more Party in the Park events including one at the Ninth Street Park on Tuesday, one at South Point’s village park on July 19, one at Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove on July 26 and the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township on Aug. 2.