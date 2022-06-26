Man arrested in largest meth bust in Lawrence County

Drug task forces seizes three pounds of methamphetamine from Ironton home

An Ironton man was arrested on Friday after the drug task force said they seized approximately three pounds of methamphetamine from his Walnut Street house.

The street value of the illegal drug is over $8,000, according to officers.

According to officers, this is the largest amount of methamphetamine seized during an investigation in the county’s history.

According to a press release, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force, assisted by the Ironton Police Department, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence County EMS, executed a search warrant at 411 Walnut Street in Ironton.

During the search of the residence, investigators say the seized approximately 1,500 grams of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, digital scales, packaging materials and cash.

Investigators arrested Andrew McClain, 34 of Ironton. Investigators had secured an arrest warrant for McCain due to an investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity.

This is a result of months of investigative work lead by the task force and assisted by Ironton Police Department and Coal Grove Police Department.

If you suspect drug activity in your area, contact the Task Force Tip Line at 740-534-5830.