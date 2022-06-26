South Point to choose new superintendent

Christian to step down on July 31

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Board of Education is weighing candidates for the position of the district’s superintendent.

Mark Christian, who has served in the position for several years, will be stepping down when his contract ends on July 31.

Christian said that TJ Howard, who serves as assistant superintendent, would also be leaving on that date when his contract ends.

Christian said the board has a few candidates that they are considering and he expects an announcement on his successor to be made in coming weeks.