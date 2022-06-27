Recreation levy to be back on ballot

City has issues with one of flood pumps

The rec levy will be back on the ballot this November as the Ironton City Council adopted a resolution for it on Thursday night.

The council is seeking to get the existing ½ mill levy passed this time after it failed in the May primary.

“This is a renewal only, it doesn’t create any additional tax,” said councilman Nate Kline.

The ½ mill levy has been renewed numerous times over the years and the money goes towards the city’s parks and youth sports leagues among other activities.

In not good news, repairs to one of the flood pumps could cost between $20,000 and $200,000. Finance director John Elam told council members that Flood Pump 1 was pulled out and that it was found that the bottom housing of the pump has a visible crack. That housing has a suction bowl that holds and secures the suction pump bowl bearing in place. Also, several blades are missing or non-functional.

Pump 1 is the first one to kick in to control flooding, although, through the use of a control panel, it can be switched to the number four position instead of first.

Service Office Supply was the one inspecting the pump and were asked to provide quotes on three possible solutions for the problem.

The first is to weld the crack and replace the blades. The second is to replace the suction bowl and the discharge bowl. The third is to replace the pump.

Part of the issue is that the pump was built 81 years ago and the company that built it is no longer in business.

The matter will be brought before council again when the work quotes are available.

In the public comment section of the meeting, Kevin Wood, the principal of the IBI Group spoke about various infrastructure projects around the town.

He said they had spoken to the Ohio EPA about revising the consent decree that has required the city to spend millions to separate storm and sewer lines over the past decade.

“I think it is going very well,” Wood said.

He said the Fifth Street Bridge project is ongoing and it is expected that construction of the new bridge will begin by August 2023 and finish in March 2024.

Wood said they are “in a holding pattern” on getting the $2.1 million grant for the Third Street water line project but said they have been getting encouraging emails and calls about it.

The U.S. 93 roundabout project was submitted to the Ohio Department of Transportation this week and the final plans will be submitted in the fall. Construction is expected to start in 2023 and be completed in 2024.

He said that the Pine Street road project contract has been submitted to Shelly Corporation, who was the lowest bidder, and they haven’t heard back yet as to when that project is expected to start. The $240,000 project is being paid for by KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission.

Wood said that an income survey was recently completed and that should help with getting Community Development Block Grant funds for storm and sanitary projects along Center Street.

In items on the agenda, the council passed an amended budget for the city and after a third reading, passed an ordinance that ties some the bills the city residents pay to the Consumer Price Index.

The city council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday to consider the matters of authorizing the mayor to enter professional service contract for the first phase of street project design and to authorizing the mayor to advertise for qualifications for the design of the KYOVA street paving project.